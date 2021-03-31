Naga Babu Says Yes To Second Marriage

Tollywood hero, Nagababu never steps back to share his thoughts and opinions with the people. He stays active on social media. Recently, in an 'Ask me a question" session, one of the fans asked, "Is Nagababu ready for the second marriage?" To this, Naga Babu replied that, "If it is ok for you then it's ok for me".

Some netizens are tweeting that most of the people are targeting Pawan Kalyan for his three marriage issue and now people would definitely slam Naga Babu for making such comments. Some are saying that he might have taken inspiration from Pawan Kalyan. Many times, Nagababu was criticised for his comments on various issues.

Recently, Nagababu's daughter, Niharika Konidela's wedding took place. It was a grand affair and took place in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu's family gave their full attendance and enjoyed the wedding to the core. Niharika married Chaitanya Jonnalagedda, the son of Prabhakara Rao, Inspector of Police, Guntur. On the professional front, Niharika is quite busy with a couple of projects. She has her own production house with the name "Pink Elephant Pictures".

Coming to Nagababu, he is likely to act as a villain in the hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster movie, Chatrapathi. It is all known knowledge that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be seen as the lead in the movie. Recently, Nagababu shared a couple of photos on his Instagram in which one could see him in a different avatar. Here are the photos, just give a look at it.