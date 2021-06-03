Nag Ashwin's New Experiment With Prabhas Film: Deets Inside

Looks like Rebel star Prabhas is gearing up to set yet another trend in Tollywood. Now, all Telugu actors are working in Pan India films, which means that their movies will be releasing in multiple languages across the country.

The latest we hear is that Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film will be an experiment. We already told you rhat It’s science fiction and it is said to be a futuristic film set in the 2050s. The film is reportedly based man-made viruses.

In a latest development, the makers are said to be planning to release the film in English along with our Indian languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Prabhas is known to the global audience, thanks to Baahubali. Now, Nag Ashwin is reportedly planning to make Prabhas’ yet-to-launched film a Pan World film from India. However, an official confirmation regarding this bit of news is expected.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is waiting for the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film is slated for release on July 30. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna and Pooja Hegde would be seen as Prabhas' love interest in the film.