Nag Ashwin Requests Anand Mahindra To Help Engineer Project K: Deets Inside

Director Nag Ashwin proved his mettle in Tollywood with two movies like Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati and also produced the comic caper Jathi Ratanalu. The films performed well at the box office. Now, Nag Ashwin is occupied with a magnum opus with Prabhas' and the upcoming project is tentatively titled as ‘ Project K’.

The film features Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Nag Ashwin on Friday tweeted a request to Mahindra head Anand Mahindra to assist them with an engineer for the movie.

" Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK"



It may be recollected that Prabhas was featured in the Mahindra TUV300 advertisement after the success of Baahubali. So from what we understand from Nag Ashwin’s tweet, he seems to be requesting the chairman of Mahindra Group to assist them in making the vehicles and this could also be a sci-fi film.

It remains to be seen how Anand Mahindra is going to react to Nag Ashwin's request and we are also eagerly waiting for his response.

As of now Prabhas, Deepika, and Big B have completed fifty percent of the shoot, the makers are aiming to release the film by early next year.