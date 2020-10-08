There isn’t a single day that flips over without some news on Prabhas. The Tollywood hulk has become a pan-Indian star after the smash success of ‘Baahubali’. One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas has an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. And they have been eagerly waiting to hear something about Prabhas upcoming project with young director Nag Ashwin. In the untitled film, Prabhas is going to share screen space with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. If you are waiting for it then this piece of news is for you.

According to latest reports, the exciting update on the film is going to be shared on Prabhas’ birthday.

Unable to contain his excitement, one of Prabhas’ fans asked director Nag Ashwin for this on social media.

“Please give us some updates on Anna birthday’. Director Nag Aswin gave a reply to his fans which reads “So, can't reveal much now. But you will get one killer update before the birthday. Very very soon," Nag Ashwin wrote in Telugu on Twitter. Check out the tweet:

The film is expected to go on floors sometime in 2021 and will be released in multiple languages. It is likely to hit the big screens in 2022.

Meanwhile, Prabhas flew to Italy to resume the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. It is set to arrive in theatres by early next year. Watch this space for more updates.