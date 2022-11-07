Nachindi Girl Friendu Is A Thriller With A Nice Love Story: Director Guru Pawan

'Nachindi Girl Friendu', starring Uday Shankar and Jenifer Emmanuel in lead roles, is coming out in theatres on November 11th. Director Guru Pawan and producer Atluri Narayan Rao of Sriram Movies are firm that the thrilling film is going to impress the audience.

In his latest interview, director Guru Pawan says that 'Idhe Maa Katha' was his first movie. Male lead Uday Shankar's previous movies 'Aatagadhara Shiva' and 'MisMatch' made the director feel more responsible while making 'Nachindi Girl Friendu'. "This is going to be a different film for the actor. Set in Vizag, the thrills go hand in hand with the romantic track. The road journey has been treated with a creative spin," the director says.

Uday Shankar will be seen as someone who can make any girl he likes fall in love with him. "Our hero comes across a beautiful lady and falls after her. Jenifer Emmanuel has played the female lead. She is a thorough professional," the filmmaker says.

Where do the thrills kick in? "We all use smartphones and there are investment apps installed in them. When something goes wrong because of such apps, so many people face negative consequences. Our hero takes up one a cause and fights for justice," the irector says.

Srikanth Iyengar and Madhunandhan have got key roles.