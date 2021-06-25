Naandi Hindi Remake: Dil Raju Joins Hands With Ajay Devgn

There's no need to give an introduction for Dil Raju because he is one of the top producers in Tollywood. If you may be recalled Dil Raju has bought Allari Naresh's Naandhi entire remake rights of the film for a fancy price.

Latest reports reveal that Dil Raju seem to have started the groundwork for the film. Yes, what you read is right. Ajay Devgan and Dil Raju are all set to produce Naandhi of Hindi remake. The piece of news is officially confirmed by Ajay Devgan via Instagram. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew details.

The action thriller Naandhi bought Allari Naresh back into success track, as he had a string of flops for the past three years. "''Naandhi'' is made on a very important topic and we were keen to take this story to a larger audience. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details," Raju said.

Released in February this year, "Naandhi" received critical acclaim and was a commercial success.