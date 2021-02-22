Naandi Day 3 Collections: Allari Naresh's Comeback Film Storms Box Office

Looks like Allari Naresh hard work for Naandhi has finally paid off. All his prayers have been answered because the film became a blockbuster hit of 2021. He has been waiting for a long time to score hit. He made it with Naandi and the film is creating storm at the box office. The film earned positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is giving a strong competition to Naandi.

If Uppena wasn't there, Allari Naresh's Naandi could earn double profits at the box office. Audience who have watched the movie are sharing their reviews on social media. Some of the fans reviews are heart touching and his fans are pretty happy that the actor is back into the action.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn approximately Rs 1.5 cr on its third day at the worldwide box office. Exact figures are yet to be known.