Naandhi Day 7 Box Office Collections: Allari Naresh's Film Continues To Wreak Havo

Allari Naresh starring ‘Naandhi’ has successfully completed its first week at the box office. It had opened decent figures on opening day but the film picked up the business since day 2. It has been performing pretty well at the box office. Allari Naresh fans, audience and movie buffs have praised the performance of Allari Naresh and they are raving about his character which is huge advantage to fetch big bucks at the box office. The film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and includes a stellar cast of Varalakshi Sarathkumar, Praveen and others in significant roles.

Allari Naresh’s Naandhi has recovered the invested amount in the first week of its release itself. It is indeed a celebration time for fans. Allari Naresh’s Naandhi has collected approximately Rs 32 lakhs on its seventh day at the domestic box office. The movie witnessed a steep decline in its collection Monday as it was a working day for filmgoers and was rock-steady at the ticket counters on the following weekdays. The film collections could get increase at the ticket counters Saturday and Sunday.

For those who tuned late to the story, Aha owner Allu Aravind is looking forward to purchase Naandhi digital rights but the filmmakers are demanding a fancy price. They are yet to close the deal. If everything goes as planned then Allari Naresh’s will stream on Aha in first week of March. However, a formal announcement is awaited at the moment.