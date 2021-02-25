Naandhi Day 6 Collections: Allari Naresh's Film Enjoying A Dream Run At The Box Office

Allari Naresh's Naandhi is unstoppable at the box office. The film which released in last week, has set the cash registers ringing. Allari Naresh is ruling the box office with Naandhi. It has set the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters. Then film is doing fantastic buisness in both foreign as well as domestic box office.

The film features Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Priyadarshi Pulikonda who have wowed the audiences. But Allar Naresh's role in the film has left the audiences in awe. His fans and audience are gushing about the film. Allari Naresh is laughing his way to the box office. Recently, Dil Raju arranged an appreciation meet of Naandhi to appreciate the whole team for their outstanding work.

Talking about the collections, Allari Naresh's Naandhi could have registered Rs 56 lakhs on its sixth day at the box office. These are just estimated figures. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.