Naandhi Collections Day 4: Allari Naresh's Film Continues To Rule The Box Office

Allari Naresh's Naandhi is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and the general public. If you may recall, the film hasn't created much hype before it release but it is trending on social media. Movie buffs are sharing their reviews on Naandhi. Allari Naresh fans are going gaga over the film and they are heaps praising the actor for his mind-blowing performance in the film.

Naandhi is a comeback film of Allari Naresh after eight years. Did you know this, Allari Naresh has got the highest IMDb rating which is 9.9 on a scale of 10. The theatres seems to be jam-packed,as per the sources. The film is all set to enter into the profit zone from today onwards.

Talking about the movie collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 3.90 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total collections of the movie sum up to Rs 20 cr plus. Here are a few tweets about Naandhi collections report. Take a look at them:

Uttarandhra #Naandhi day4 nett 12L 👍 #Uppena 11th day Share 21L 👌 — TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) February 23, 2021

#Naandhi Nizam & Vizag completed break-even and others will be done in a day or two. @allarinaresh scores a Hit after a long long time!. pic.twitter.com/FjxrH7gAqn — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) February 23, 2021

#Naandhi Nizam Day 3 > Day 2 > Day 4 > Day 1 👍 Total 4 days gross is approx 2 Cr and Share will be around 90L 👌 Theatrical rights 70L 👍 — TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) February 23, 2021

#Naandhi has managed to earn approximately Rs 3.90 cr in 4 Days at the worldwide box office Looks like #AllariNaresh hard work for Naandhi has finally paid off... If #Uppena wasn't there, Allari Naresh's Naandi could earn double profits at the box office pic.twitter.com/AH2741c2sG — TimeFlix - india (@TimeFlixindia) February 22, 2021

If you didn't watch the movie yet. Please do watch it's a nice movie. If you are waiting for the Naandhi OTT release date. Then, this piece of news is for you. Allari Naresh's Naandhi is likely to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of March. However, the makers are yet to announce the OTT release date of Naandhi. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.