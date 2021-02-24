Naandhi 5th Day Collection: Allari Naresh-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Film Box Office Rampage Continues

Allari Naresh could be on cloud nine as his recent releases Naandhi is a raging hit at the box office. He has been waiting for a blockbuster hit for the past years eight year. Allari Naresh hard work paid off pretty well. The film has performed exceptionally well and he made the producer, director and distributors of the film extremely happy with the collections.

Allari Naresh's Naandhi is seeing an increase in box office collection during the weekend. Yesterday, the film success meet was held in Hyderabad where Allari Naresh and the film unit have thanked the audience for their support to the film. Allari Naresh's film has been declared as a hit by the viewers. The film was made on a budget of Rs 4 cr.

Will it be tough for the film to earn the invested amount? The positive word of mouth has helped the film to earn Rs 4 cr just in four days at the box office. The makers recovered the invested and the film is all set to enter into profit zone from today or tomorrow onwards.

Speaking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 1.04 cr on its fifth day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

