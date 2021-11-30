Naa Kosam Song Teaser From Bangarraju To Be Out On December 1st

First look posters of all the lead actors, first single Laddunda and recently released teaser of Bangarraju starring King Akkineni Nagarjuna, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty increased expectations on the film being directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

They are not taking much time to release second single to continue to please fans and movie buffs. Teaser of second single Naa Kosam will be out on December 1st at 11:12 AM. Naga Shaurya and Krithi Shetty are seen chitchatting with bliss in both the faces. Nee Kosam is going to be a romantic melody.

Anup Rubens is providing soundtracks for the movie and second single seems to have some fascinating visuals with wonderful chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. This is first film together for this pair.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are sharing screen space together for the second time, after the most memorable film of Akkineni family Manam. Bangarraju, which is a sequel to Nagarjuna’s biggest blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana, is progressing with its shoot.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.

