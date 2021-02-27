Mythri Movie Makes Gave Stunning Reward To Vaishnav Tej And Krithi Shetty

Director Buchi Babu Sana's Uppena is going great guns ever since its releases. Vaishnav Tej could be in the best phase of his life as his debut film did extremely well at the box office. Not only audience and fans are raving about the film. Even Superstar Mahesh Babu also called Uppena as a classic film. For Uppena, Vaishnav Tej has received a thumping response from all quarters and she is over the moon after the overwhelming response from the audiences.

Uppena was produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The production house is also one of the reason for the film to become a hit. The production house trusted Director Buchi Babu Sana's story and they have given a chance for Vaishnav Tej and Krithi to essay the lead characters in the film. Uppena was made on budget of around Rs 4 cr but the film went on to collect Rs 75 cr plus till now at the box office.

Mythri Movie Makers seems to have reward lead actors Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Yes, what you read is right. According to sources, Mythri Movie Makers are offering Rs One crore to Vaishnav Tej and they are also offering Rs 25 lakhs for Krithi Shetty as a reward in addition to their original remuneration.

Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty and Vaishnav Tej are busy in reading the scripts at the moment.