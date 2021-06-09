Mythri Movie Makers' Release Official Update On #PSPK28

Who wouldn’t to work with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan? Several producers would be in a queue to associate with him. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers have been waiting for a long time to produce Pawan Kalyan’s film. Now, they are producing Pawan Kalyan’s film, which will be directed by Harish Shankar. Speculations were doing the rounds that Pawan’s #PSPK28 title will be announced on the occasion of Ugadi.

The production house Myrthi Movie Makers has officially announced via Twitter with a note, which goes, “We planned to release the Title and First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it! Having said that, it’s lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time”. Check out the tweet made by the production house:



Pawan-Harish Shankar are one of the deadly combos in Tollywood. Earlier, they worked together for Gabbar Singh and the film became an all-time hit at the Tollywood box office. Pawan fans have pinned huge hopes on Harish Shankar’s untitled film.