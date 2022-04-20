Mythri Movie Makers Producer Ravishankar Super Confident About Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Ante Sundaraniki

Mythri Producer Ravishankar Super Confident About Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Ante Sundaraniki

Natural star Nani's forthcoming flick Ante Sundaraniki is creating waves on social media. Nani and the makers of the movie launched the teaser of Ante Sundaraniki today in Hyderabad.

Check out the Nani's Ante Sundaraniki hilarious teaser here :

Speaking at the event Nani stated that he was very happy to meet everyone after a long time. If one may recollect, Shyam Singh Roy's trailer was also launched in the same place and we all saw the results of the film.



“ Looks like it has become a sentiment for me to launch every teaser with the fans. Ante Sundarinki is a very special film to me. I can't reveal much about the film as it is only a teaser launch. There are many events coming up and am saving all good words for them,” Nani stated.

Malayalee actress Nazriya Nazim is gearing up for her Telugu debut with Ante Sundaraniki. Speaking at the event she stated,” I'm really glad to be part of the film. Telugu is a new language to me. I had a translator named Divya who had helped throughout the shoot of the film. I dubbed for my role in the film and am eagerly waiting to see how the audience will receive my efforts in the film," she stated.

Ante Sundaraniki producer Ravishankar while speaking said that as a production house they had worked with many directors and actors, but working with Nani was really special. He termed Nani as a very humble person. Before Ante Sundaraniki film our Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu will be releasing in theatres on May 12. I'm super confident that both the films are going to be big hits, he stated confidently.

Ante Sundaraniki is directed by Vivek Athreya who earlier directed a romantic comedy - Mental Madhilo and the hit comedy film Brochevarevarura.

Ante Sundaraniki will hit the big screens on June 10, 2022!

