Mythri Movie Makers Lash Out at Fans Leaking Sarkaru Vaari Paata Clips

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. Unfortunately, some of the scenes from Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been leaked on social media.

Mythri Movie Makers, which is bankrolling the movie is mighty upset with the leaks and so is actor Mahesh Babu. They are wondering how the scenes could be leaked even before the movie release. It is known that such leaks spoil the box office fortunes of the film.

Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to share their anger and also warned of strict action against the culprit. In a tweet that they posted, the makers mentioned that they are taking leaks very seriously and will not hesitate to act against those responsible for the same.

The makers were planning to release some updates related to the movie on the occasion of Sankranti. However, they had to postpone it due to some issues.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film is slated for release in theatres on April 1, 2022.