Mythri Movie Makers' Fancy Gift to Uppena Director, How Much is The Car Worth?

Director Buchi Babu Sana's recent offering Uppena starred Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. The film turned out to be a massive hit this year. The film earned Rs 100 cr gross at the box office. During the success meet, the makers of the movie thanked the audience for encouraging newbies and making the movie a blockbuster hit at the box office.

As soon as the film became a huge hit, Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers rewarded Uppena lead actors Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty by reportedly paying them extra remuneration. Now, the makers have gifted a posh Benz GLC car to Director Buchi Babu Sana. The car worth seems to be Rs 75 lakh.

It's everyone dream to use Benz car but the director is luckily person he got it free for his hard work and dedication for his film. Currently, he is working on script which is also produced by Mythri Movie Makers but they have yet to finalise the lead stars of the film. Watch this space for more updates.