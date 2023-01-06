My Husband Naresh Watches Dirty Videos, Alleges Ramya Raghupathi  

Actor Naresh and his third wife Ramya Raghupathi are living separately due to some differences. Naresh has moved on with Pavithra, whom he is going to marry soon. Ramya hasn't been happy with Naresh's relationship with Pavithra, and even asked him why he hangs out with her.

Ramya even made some shocking allegations against Naresh, saying that her husband used to link her up with her driver.

"It is his mindset to link me up with anyone. My son used to get disturbed because of his behavior at home. My son wasn't getting to sleep well, and Naresh is least bothered about him. Naresh watches porn videos.

My son told me he once caught his father watching dirty videos. I was shocked to hear that from my son. Naresh is not bothered about us," said Ramya.