My Goofball, Partner-in-Crime: Gautam Ghattamaneni's Cute Wish For Sitara Wins Internet

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namratha's Darling Daughter, Sitara has turned nine today. The little cutie is a celeb on social media not only because of her father but also because of her charm and talent.

The hashtag #SitaraTurns9 is trending on social media with fans wishing her on the occasion. The family also showered their love for Sithara from their social media accounts.

“Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9,” Mahesh Babu said on Twitter.

Happy mother Namratha wrote, “9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings". She shared a video made with many pictures of Sitara right from her childhood to the present day.

Finally, it is the turn of Gautham who calls his little sister as partner-in-crime. “She annoys me the most but I could never imagine a day without her! My goofball, partner-in-crime.. my little sister. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni.. Love you so much. #SitaraTurns9"," he wrote.