My Dear Bootham Has Heart-touching Climax: Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva is a mult-talented hero, director, choreographer and producer. He is coming up with My Dear Bootham releasing on July 15th. Ramesh P Pillai has produced the movie prestigiously on Abhishek Films banner. AN Balaji of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations is releasing the film in Telugu. Meanwhile, Prabhudeva interacted with the media.

Prabhudeva says there’s no particular reference to play this character. “I played a demon. I needed to create myself, since the character is very new. However, the climax will be heart-touching. I initially had inhibitions whether the director and team can rightly do the VFX. I accepted to do the movie, since I believed in him.”

Prabhudeva tried different getups in the movie. He even tonsured his head, though he retained a tuft of hair on the top of his head. “I shaved moustache for a five-second scene.”

The actor, however, clarifies this movie or character is not related to Allauddin. “The film is all about what this Bootham has done in the child’s life.”

Prabhudeva informs he shared good rapport with director Ragavan. “While it took just 45 days to wrap up the shoot, the CG work took 11 months.”

There is a dance number in the movie. “They included the song for me. It was shot, after the covid. Sreedhar composed it. I had to rehearse for a week days for the song, before the shoot, due to long gap.”

Prabhudeva informs he will be choreographing a song of megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. “The shoot will commence by the end of this month.”