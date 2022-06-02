Murari Vaa Song Added to SVP In Theatres From Today

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest offering Sarkaru Vaari Paata is doing well at the box office. Sarkaru Vaari Paata received a wide recognition from all quarters. So far, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has raked in Rs 200 cr at the box office worldwide. Looks like Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is yet to enter the profit zone.

If you are wondering why, then we have the answer for you. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have decided to add another popular chartbuster Murari Vaa in the film. The song is said to have been removed in the editing stage. During Sarkaru Vaari Paata promotions, Mahesh Babu said that Murari Vaa song will be released on Youtube. Now, the makers are adding it to the movie in theatres hoping that the audience would come back to watch the film again in theatres.

If Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned profits, why would they add Murari song when SVP is almost at the end of its theatrical run? The makers want to encash on the craze of the so they can reap profits from the film. Are you eager to watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata again in theatres for Murari Vaa song? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is seen as the leading lady in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. SS Thaman has composed the music for the film.