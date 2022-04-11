Mumaith Khan Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

In a first on Bigg Boss nonstop, host Akkineni Nagarjuna evicted not one, but two contestants from the house. For all those who regularly watch the show, this doesn't come as a surprise as double elimination is not uncommon in Bigg Boss.

However, this being the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, the double evication came as a big surprise after all these weeks. We already told you that Sravanthi and Mumaith Khan were eliminated from the show.

Yes, the two contestant bid farewell to the show after which Bindu Madhavi broke down.

It is known that Mumaith Khan entered the Bigg Boss nonstop house as a wild card contestant.

Wonder how much this contestant made from the show? As per the buzz, Mumaith Khan's total earnings from Bigg Boss nonstop is said to be 2 lakhs. The makers haven't officially confirmed this figure though.

