Mukku Avinash's Gain, Monal Gajjar Loss: Deets Inside

Mukku Avinash and Monal Gajjar became a household after participating in Star Maa's controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Mukku Avinash and Monal had bitter fights when they were in the house. Mukku Avinash used to feel Monal as the weakest contestant in the house compared to him. Shockingly, Avinash was evicted before then her and Monal was eliminated during the pre-final weekend episode. Avinash and Monal have managed to impress the audience with their performance in the show.

Post the show, Mukku Avinash played a cameo role in Ravi Teja's KRACK while Monal Gajjar performed a special song in 'Alludu Adhurs'. It's a known fact that Ravi Teja's KRACK is heading to become the biggest hit of this month. On the other hand, Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs might become an average hit at the box office by end of its theatrical run.

In this context, Avinash's might have gained brownie points for his performance in Krack. Monal also wowed the audience with her song but Alludu Adhurs is likely to become an average hit, the failure of the film may not help her to grab more projects in Telugu. Likewise, Mukku Avinash's Gain with Krack while Monal' loss with Alludu Adhurs. They both did a fabulous job in their respective films.