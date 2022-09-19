Mrunal Thakur Chose Dulquer Over Prabhas? 

Mrunal Thakur is riding high on the success of her recent outing Sita Ramam. The film did pretty well at the box office. Currently, Sita Ramam is available on Prime Video. She shared screen space with Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan in the period romance. The latest news we hear is that the beautiful actress was first offered to feature alongside Prabhas in Project K, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

But Mrunal rejected Prabhas' movie as she loved the script of Sita Ramam a lot. Mrunal was pretty aware that it is Prabhas' film that she was foregoing. In other words, Mrunal chose Dulquer over Prabhas.

After Mrunal rejected Project K, Nag Ashwin picked Deepika Padukone for the sci-fi action entertainer.

A section of the audience hails Mrunal for selecting her scripts wisely and not doing a film based on the male actor's stardom. After the massive success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal has been flooded with multiple offers from Telugu and Hindi. She is yet to announce her next project details.

