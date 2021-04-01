Move Over Lamborghini, Prabhas Also Owns Jaguar, Rolls Royce Phantom and More

Tollywood hero, Prabhas loves cars so much. Recently, on the occasion of Prabhas' father, Surya Narayana Raju's birth anniversary, Prabhas bought a new car worth Rs. 6 crores.

The photos of the 'Baahubali' hero unveiling his new car's pictures are doing rounds on social media. The Instagram page, 'Lamborghinibengaluru' shared the details of the successful delivery of the car on Instagram and they didn't mention the name of the star but fans were commenting that the car was delivered to the 'Darling' of Tollywood.

Prabhas' new car Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, is a petrol-powered beast and it is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in just about 3 seconds, while 0-200 kmph comes up in just 9 seconds flat.

The car is finished in the Arancio Argos (orange) colour scheme. Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster comes with 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces over 740 bhp, and 690 Nm of torque, has a top speed of 217 mph.

Here are the videos of Prabhas taking a ride in his new car.

Here is the list of cars that Prabhas owns:

Jaguar XJL - Rs 2.08 Crores

Customized Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography - Rs 3 Crores

BMW X3 M Sport - Rs 1.05 Crores

Customized Rolls Royce Phantom - Price unknown

On the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in the films, Adipurush, untitled film with Nag Ashwin, Salaar and Radhe Shyam.