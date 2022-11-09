Most Profitable Movies Of 2022

Looks like 2022 could be the best for the film industry. No doubt, the audience's taste has changed in watching the films. Many films are being released in theatres and OTT. But, only a few films are becoming hits at the box office.

Here are a couple of films with a small budget that went on to become money spinners at the box office. Yash's KGF 2, Nikhil's Karthikeya 2, and Rishab Shetty's Kantara were made on a medium budget, all these three films turned out to be massive hits at the box office.

Yash's KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel, the film made a business of 1200 Cr at the worldwide box office. Rishab Shetty's Kantara also went on to collect more than Rs 400 cr by end of its theatrical run.