Most Expensive Cars Owned By Master Actor Vijay Sethupathi  

The Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi recently celebrated his 43rd birthday. The actor has a huge fanbase. He is known for his roles in movies like Vikram Vedha, Soodhu Kavvum, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, 96 and many more. Sethupathi has been in the industry for around 15 years and has given many hit movies.

The actor is known for his fondness towards vintage cars and bikes. He has a collection of automobiles. Some of the most famous ones include Fortuner, BMW 7 series, Mini Cooper and others.

EXPENSIVE CARS

Fortuner, BMW 7 series, Mini Cooper

One of the most stylish cars owned by Sethupathi is the BMW 7 series which the actor purchased in 2017. The car costs more than one crore in India. He also owns a Toyota Fortuner worth 42 lakh and a Mini Cooper costing 35 lakh in India.

Apart from that, the actor also owns Hyundai Grand I10, Toyota Innova and other regular cars for daily use.

EXPENSIVE BIKES

BMW G3 10 GS, Triumph Bonneville Classic, 1974 model Jawa bike

Along with cars, Sethupathi also owns a fare share of vintage bikes. He bought a BMW G3 10 GS which costs around 4 lakhs rupees. The bike is even more special as the number plate denotes his birthday (1979).

The actor also purchased the not-so-common vintage model of 1974 model Jawa bike and rare vintage model of Triumph Bonneville Classic.

BIRTHDAY

The actor recently got into controversy for cutting the birthday cake with a sword. A picture from the sets of Sethupathi’s upcoming film by director Ponram recently went viral on social media. The actor was seen cutting his birthday cake with a sword.

The actor later apologized for his actions and said he would be careful from now.

Along with his fans, many celebrities including Samantha, Varalaxmi, Gautham Karthik and others wished the ‘Master’ actor on his birthday.

‘Master’ starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi which was released on Pongal broke many box-office records. The film did a collection of more than 100 crore, worldwide. Audiences are happy, coming back to cinema halls and enjoying the film on a big screen after a long time.