Most Eligible Bachelor Review, Rating: Akhil Akkineni Movie A Festive Treat for Audience

‘Ayyagaru’ Akkineni Akhil who has been waiting for a hit since a long time, has finally scored a hit with his latest release ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

The film opened to a Dasara festive release in theatres across the globe on Vijayadashami day and is getting positive reviews from several quarters. Though the film got many fancy offers for an OTT release, the makers however have waited for massive theatrical release as they were confident about the film and its story content. The COVID pandemic had also caused a year-long delay, but the wait was worth it.

Plot: Akhil (Harsh) is an NRI and a well-settled software engineer. He visits India on a vacation and also to get married to a good Telugu girl and like any gentleman...to lose his bachelorhood. He comes to search for his soul mate and in the course of the film, Akhil meets Pooja Hegde who’s a stand-up comedian and falls in love with her. Pooja Hegde due to several reasons doesn’t believe in marriage. Will Akhil be able to marriage Pooja? Why Pooja hates marriage? Will Akhil's family will be able to perform his marriage? Will Pooja love and marry Akhil forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Akhil has given an outstanding performance in the film. He has improved a lot when compared to his previous movies. We can call MEB a one-man, show be it his dialogue delivery or dance performance. Akhil Akkineni's performance is top-notch and he has done extremely in the comic genre which we haven’t seen earlier. His looks from when he relates his flashback, to his crew cut office looks are also well balanced.

Akhil and Pooja’s chemistry looks super good on the screen. Sudigali Sudheer, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Aamani, Getup Srinu, Vennela Kishore, and the rest of the cast have done justice to their characters in the film.

The actors carried the whole film on their shoulders in a combined effort to bring this family entertainer onto the screen.

Not just a run-of-the-mill love story or a routine family entertainer, the film explores various emotions and travails of relationships, something which the direct Bommarillu Bhasker is adept at.

Analysis: Most Eligible Bachelor: The first half is quite engaging with comedy and songs. The second half of the movie is a bit slow-paced and predictable, but you will enjoy the fun-filled moments.

The pre-climax scene is awesome and an unexpected move from the director adds to the twist. Dialogues are very well written. It’s like a vintage Bommarillu for the viewers.

Verdict: Most Eligible Bachelor tells the tale about the ups and downs in marriages. It also has some good messages without being too preachy. If you are a fan of rom-com films, then you will surely enjoy Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is a for sure paisa vasool entertainer!