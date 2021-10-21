Most Eligible Bachelor Overseas Collection: Akhil Akkineni Movie Hits Jackpot

Akhil Akkineni's latest film 'Most Eligible Bachelor' has been doing brisk business since the day it hit theatres. The movie is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which was released in only one language across the globe is raking in huge moolah on foreign shores.

Most Eligible Bachelor has turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the second quarter of 2021 after Naga Chaitanya's Love Story.

The film has received rave reviews from the audience, celebrities, and critics. The word of mouth from the audience is encouraging and helping fetch big bucks at the box office.

Most Eligible Bachelor has racked up whopping numbers not just at the Indian box office but also overseas. As per latest reports from the trade circles, the film has crossed the half-million mark at the USA box office.

Most Eligible Bachelor has managed to earn Rs 30 cr plus gross at the domestic box office. Most Eligible Bachelor has emerged as Dasara winner of this year.

The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vasu. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie.