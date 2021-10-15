Most Eligible Bachelor Leaked, Report Piracy Here

After Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s magical hit Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula, now Akkineni Akhil's -Most Eligible Bachelor hit the big screens this Friday morning. A Dasara release this movie as a festive treat for the Telugu audience.

Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar. It is produced by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures. The film stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde, while Gopi Sundar has composed the tunes. Pradeesh Varma and Marthand K. Venkatesh have done cinematography and editing respectively. The story revolves around the relationship between Harsha (Akhil) and Vibha (Pooja Hegde).

The movie which was released in theatres across the Telugu states today has been getting a good response from all quarters. The expectations are high from the audience as Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar. A section of the audience says that Akhil has nailed the performance and evolved as an actor when compared to his early days of his career.

Unfortunately, now we hear that Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor has become a victim of piracy. The movie has been leaked by infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers and other websites within just a few hours of its release.

Do watch Most Eligible Bachelor in theatres only. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copies of the movie, Most Eligible Bachelor, report the same to the cyber cell.