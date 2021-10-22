Most Eligible Bachelor First Week Collections: Akhil Movie Nearing 50 Crore Club

Akhil Akkineni's latest Dasara release, Most Eligible Bachelor is on a box office rampage. There's no stopping the movie as it has set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window.

The movie is running to packed theatres and it appears director Bommarillu Bhaskar has scored another hit with the Akhil Akkineni movie.

The movie stars Esha Rebba and Pooja Hegde as the leading ladies while yesteryear Tollywood actress Aamani and TV actor Sudigali Sudhir are seen in key roles.

The movie has just entered its first week. As per official figures, Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor has raked in a whopping 40 crores at the box office. The movie is successfully running and is expected to rack up more moolah in the coming days.

The team held a success meet recently to thank the audience and fans. Icon Star Allu Arjun was the chief guest at the event. The makers also threw a success party which was attended by all the members of the crew in Hyderabad.

Akhil is on cloud nine and couldn't have asked for more.

At this rate, Most Eligible Bachelor will soon join the 50 crore club.

Meanwhile, the digital streaming rights have been bagged by Aha. The OTT release date is said to be somewhere in the middle of November.

