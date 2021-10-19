Most Eligible Bachelor Day 4 Collections: Akhil Movie On A Roll at Box Office

Akkineni Akhil's is on cloud nine as his latest release 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is doing fantastic business at the box office. The film is dominating other new releases like Maha Samudram and Pelli Sandadi.

Thanks to Akhil's top-notch performance and gripping plot, Most Eligible Bachelor is a breeze to watch. The positive word of mouth about the film is making the audience throng theatres to watch the drama.

Talking about the box office collections of Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor, the film is said to have earned Rs 2.90 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total collections of the film are said to be close to Rs 25 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known.

Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor success meet will be held today at 6 PM at JRC convention. Our stylish star Allu Arjun is going to be the guest of honor at the event. The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vasu. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie.