Most Eligible Bachelor Closing Collections

Akkineni Akhil is riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film did some astounding business at the box office. No doubt, Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Akhil over his performance in the film. It is the second blockbuster hit in the second quarter of 2021.

Talking about the final collections of the film, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is said to have earned Rs 30 cr share and 50 cr gross, as per the buzz. The makers are said to have earned decent returns from the film. The exact final collections of Most Eligible Bachelor are awaited.

The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vasu. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie.