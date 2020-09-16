Prabhas has been accused of his fans of being slow and for working at snail pace. His previous film, Saaho had never before seen visuals but it did not impress audiences for them to feel a two year long shoot justified.

His next film, RadheShyam started shoot few months before Saaho release but the movie shoot has been happening at even slower pace than Saaho. Pandemic made the things worse for the film team to plan shoots but the delay seems to have not affected fans of the actor as they were expecting it with or without pandemic.

But in the race of biggies - "Who will get ready faster to take open market advantage in Next Summer?" RadheShyam seems to have silently taken first big steps. Vakeel Saab wants to finish shoot and release by Sankranthi, in theaters.

So, Telugu film lovers watch a big hero on screen only after an year gap, which should work like magic. But the real buzzy biggies like Acharya, RRR, Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, Pushpa won't be ready for Summer if they don't start shooting by November.

And for Prabhas, Summer season will give him an advantage of opening huge if he can release before others. Not many biggies would hit screens in Summer 2021, national wide and that will increase returns, if movie clicks.

Hence, in his typical silent fashion, the actor might start shooting in Hyderabad in new sets of old Rome to get the ball rolling in their favour. Official confirmation on shooting starting dates will only come after shoot starts.

RadheShyam stars Pooja Hegde as leading lady and Radha Krishna Kumar is directing it. UV Creations are bankrolling the film.