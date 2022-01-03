Most Awaited Pan India Movie Stepping Out of Sankranthi Race?

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR' had a massive promotion in Kerala, Chennai and Mumbai. RRR was supposed to hit theatres on January 7, 2022. The film got postponed in the last minute owing to the new variant of Covid, Omicron.

When RRR makers announced that the film had been postponed, several medium-budget filmmakers were overjoyed. Now they are gearing up for to join the Sankranthi race one after another.

Talking about the films which are going to release during Sankranthi--Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bangarraju, Rana Daggubati's 1945, Aadi's Atithi Devobhava, Ashok Galla's Hero, Rowdy Boys, Sekhar and a few others.

By delaying its release, the most awaited pan India movie has now made a way for few medium-budget films. How these films are going to fare at the box office is yet to be seen.

RRR has an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya, and a few others. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.