Mosagallu Review & Rating

Movie: Mosagallu

Star Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, Navdeep, Ruhi Singh

Director: Jeffrey Gee Chin

Producer : Mancu Vishnu

Release: March 18

It's been a long time that Vishnu Manchu delivered a hit at the box office. He has pinned huge hopes on 'Mosagallu'. Guess wha? His latest film has opened to positive response from all quarters. Some movie buffs who watched the film have shared their opinion on Twitter. Most say that the movie has blockbuster written all over it. The film has an ensemble cast of Kajal, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

Plot: Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal essay the role of brother and sister in the film. Vishnu(Arjun) and Kajal (Anu) get cheated by some people in their childhood days which is a bad experience for them and leaves a lasting impact on them. They both decide to become rich by making some quick bucks. Vishnu is working at a call centre and the owner of the company is Navdeep, the character is named Vijay in the film. Arjun suggests Vijay about a tax payment agency scam. Arjun who's working at a call center can get anybody's number easily.

In that process, he call people in the USA and ask them to pay the pending tax by mentioning some old arrears they haven't owe to the government and that's his plan to dupe people in the US. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty is a powerful cop in the film. His character is named Ajeeth Kumar Bhatiya and he learns about the Tax Payment scam and wants to end it. Whether Sunil Shetty catches them or not, the smart means the siblings use t0 escape from the cops forms the rest of the story.

Performances: Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal are surely the showstoppers as they steal the show with their top-notch performances. Sunil Shetty can expect more offers in Telugu after this. Navdeep as Vijay and Naveen Chandra as Sid have done jutice to their roles. You can see the effort and pain taken by the filmmakers to send a social message through the film.

Plus Points:

Lead actors performances

Terrific screenplay

climax

BGM is also biggest asset to the film

Verdict: Mosagallu is good enough for one time watch. It's a good attempt by Vishnu Manchu.