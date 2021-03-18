Mosagallu First Day Collection Prediction

Actor Vishnu's much awaited film Mosagallu will hit the screens on tomorrow. Only one day left for the film to release in theatres. The film has created much hype among the audience with trailer, teaser and posters. The film is about siblings (brother and sister) and how they dupe rich people, what techniques they use to escape from the law will form the rest of the story.

Manchu Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal will play the character of brother and sister in the film. If reports are to be believed, Mosgallu tickets are selling like hot cakes in across the country. Looking at the advance booking, Mosagallu is likely to fetch Rs 5 cr on opening day at the box office. The film collections will be improvised after the release and it depends upon the word of mouth.

The is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Apart from Vishnu, the also features Navdeep and Naveen Chandra in prominent roles. Keep watching this space for reviews and collections.