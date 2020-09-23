Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya waited for long before they could act together on screen in the film, Venky Mama. Movie became a break-even success as Family audiences came to the theatres to watch this combination. But youth and mass audiences did not completely connect to the film.

So, the duo have decided do another film on screen but this time a more coming of age film than slightly old school entertainer like Venky Mama. They have asked directors to come up with good stories for both of them, say sources.

According to the buzz, a young director who has been in constant touch with Suresh Productions and Suresh Babu, finally came up with a line that excites Venkatesh, Suresh Babu and Chaitanya. Suresh Babu asked for the complete narration and the director will be ready with script by October second or third week, say very close sources.

We heard that movie will be more mass oriented while it will be young and hip at the same time. More details to follow soon, stay tuned to Sakshi Post.