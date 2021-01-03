The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are busy with projects. Monal, Sohel, Akhil and Avinash won several hearts during their stint in Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu. Not to mention, Monal Gajjar developed a strong fan base and became popular with her stint in a reality show. After the show, Abhijeet and Ariyana haven't announced any details about their new projects.

But, Monal is going great guns in professional wise. Before stepping to Bigg Boss, Monal was featured in a few Telugu films but she couldn't get enough limelight that could be the reason she wasn't featured in many movies after Sudigada. Now, she became the most sought after actress for Telugu filmmakers. Monal Gajjar is one of the judges to reality show Dance plus which is being hosted by Omkar.

On the other hand, She will be performing a special song in Alludu Adhurs featuring Bellamkonda Srinivas in the lead role. Monal is the only contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu signing back to projects and making double earnings as per the sources. In fact, so far no Bigg Boss contestant, including the winners, could lift a fortune out of the fame they gained.

In this context, Monal overtakes Abhijeet and Ariyana though they made to top five finalists but couldn't grab enough projects. It remains to be seen when Abhijeet and Ariyana will announce their future projects. It is being said on social media that Abhijeet and Ariyana were also flooded with a bunch of movie offers but they are taking time to make it official.