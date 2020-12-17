Monal Out, Line Clear For Dethadi: Harika Expresses Her Feelings To Abijeet

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is a show where there is never a dull or quiet moment! It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that all the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make the show entertaining and to impress the audience. Though it had a dull start, the latest season of the controversial show has picked up the pace. After Monal Gajjar evicted from the house, five contestants are competing with each other to win the game. As you all might aware, Dethadi Harika has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house. Harika is in the top five finalists which is a really big thing, the show went on air with 16 contestants but most of them got evicted from the show.

But, she is still surviving in the game isn’t it big. Of course, yes, it is. It is being said on social media Harika seems to be seeing Abhijeet and she has a special connection with him. Recently, in one of the episodes, Harika openly admitted her feelings to Abhijeet. She said that she is quite possessive over him and she doesn’t like other girls talking to him or being close to him. Netizens are sharing various opinions on social media. Take a look at them.

Both r possessive about eo...

V saw already abhi's possessiveness on her..

N now #Harika said she more n more possessive on #Abhijeet ...

As abi's mom said they fought lyk really "kukkapillaluu"🤭🤣❤#Abika ❤#BiggBossTelugu4 #Akhil #sohel#Ariyana — madhurie (@Madhuri95394526) December 15, 2020

#abijeet clearly was upset or somewhat mad tdy whenever this #akhil and #harika discussions came up . i thot only harika was possesive , seems #abijeet is more possessive than her here . the sad look he gave was clear indication of this . #Abika #biggbosstelugu4 — Vinod1705 (@vinod1705) December 15, 2020

#Abijeet #Harika #Abika Harika is Very Possessive About Abi.... Harika Don't Worry....Yes, He is Giving Tissues When Someone Crying... But, For You He Had OWN HANDS to Console You.... For Complements : He Owned You. Can't Praise Like Strangers......#JustAbikaThings ❣️❣️❣️ — Facts About Everything (@FactsAboutEver3) December 14, 2020

#Harika cheppesindhi that she is very possessive about abhi🤣🤣aa vishayam already #abijeet ki ninna night cheppindhanta kani ee tupass yedava @StarMaa choopivvaledhu manaki 🙄🙄 #Abika #BiggBossTelugu4

(Note:- no splitting of votes ok ) — Harshini (@Harshin92985269) December 14, 2020