Monal Gajjar Sensational Comments on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abijeet

Bigg Boss Contestant Monal Gajjar has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Before stepping into Bigg Boss, Monal was known to only a few audiences but now she became extremely popular in Telugu states. When she was in Bigg Boss house, show buffs used to troll her a lot and they used to wait for her elimination. But, show makers used to save her from every elimination. As you may recall, she was evicted in a pre-final weekend.

Post the show, Monal is getting a slew offers compared to other contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Abhijeet, Sohel , Akhil, Avinash and Ariyana and others are maintaining silence about their future projects. But, Monal Gajjar is utilising and cash in on her Bigg Boss craze. Monal performed a special song in Alludu Adhurs starred Bellamkonda Srinivas in the lead role. The film is facing rejection at the box office.

Recently, Monal has interacted with Media to promote the Alludu Adhurs. During the part of the promotions, Some of her fans asked: " How do you felt when Abhijeet fans trolled your sister for telling him not to speak behind of others". She replied that " I really felt sad that my sister only suggested him but Abhijeet fans overreacted, I really didn't like it. She went on said that Abhijeet became a winner with a sheer of luck not by talent. Sometimes, I feel wonder by seeing Abhijeet's behaviour. He was totally different when he was in the house. Now, I'm seeing a new Abhijeet. Monal must know what changes she has seen in Abhijeet.