Monal Gajjar Creates Record, Read On To Know

Monal Gajjar is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. She made her grand debut in Telugu with ‘Sudigada’ film but it tanked at the box office. When she was stepped into Bigg Boss house, most of them doesn’t have any clue about her. But, she emerged as a strong contender in the house.

Netizens went on to say that Monal is the favorite contestant of Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss show organizers. You may ask us, why? Actually, Monal is the most nominated contestant of this season. She doesn’t perform any tasks except her triangle love story in the house. Show organizers are keeping on saving her and they are eliminating strong contestants in the house. Many of the fans have expressed their displeasure over the social media for saving Monal.

The latest news we hear is Monal is believed to bagged the highest votes of this week and reports claim that she achieved the record because of Abhijeet. If you may recall, Monal wasn’t nominated directly by Bigg Boss, it was captain Harika’s decision to swap her with nominated contestants Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal and Avinash.

Monal swapped with Abhijeet without arguing with him and Abhijeet fans have voted for her as their demi-god escaped eviction this week. Likewise, she is believed to create a record and bagged numerous votes from the audience went on surpassed Akhil and Ariyana. Looks like Monal Gajjar is safe and she is not going to leave the house. Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss Telugu 4 updates.