Monal Gajjar Clarifies The Rumors About Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sakaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited films of the year. Speculations are doing the rounds about the cast of the film. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Monal Gajjar is going to perform a special song in Mahesh Babu's' Sarkaru Vaari Paata. If you are thinking she will soon be teaming up with Mahesh. Then, you are mistaken. Monal's Item song in Sarkaru Vaari Paata rumours has reached to her ears. She slammed the rumours by saying that 'I'm not doing any special song in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Recently, Monal Gajjar has been seen shaking leg with Bellamkonda Srinivas' in Alludu Adhurs but the film failed miserably at the box office.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and the film is scheduled to release next year during Sankranthi festival. Watch this space for more updates.