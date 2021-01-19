Monal Gajjar Become Expensive For Filmmakers?

It's not that much tough for the audience to recall Monal Gajjar. Yes, she was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. A total of 18 contestants participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Harika and Ariyana have entered the last stage of the reality show. Post Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Monal went on to be a part of 'Alludu Adhurs', she performed a special song in the film.

She is never the one to shy away from challenging roles. She left everyone awe with her dance skills in the Aludu Adhurs. Do you know, how much she charged for a song in 'Alludu Adhurs'.

If reports are to go anything by, Monal is believed to have charged Rs 50 lakhs for a special song in Alludu Adhurs. She is demanding hefty remuneration for any ribbon cutting and she seems to be quoting Rs 10 lakhs for any shop opening as per the sources.

Monal is the first contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu who is using every opportunity knocking at her and producers are also trying to meet her demands at the moment.