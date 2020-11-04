Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Check Out Who Are In Danger Zone In Ninth Week Of Eviction?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is turning out to be an interesting season with huge fights and emotional scenes. Finally, the real game has begun in the house and the contestants are not leaving any stone unturned in the nomination process to save themselves. The show has reached to crucial juncture and nine contestants are left in the house to grab the winner trophy. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will see an interesting twist in the house.

Talking about nominated contestants for this week are-Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar. All of them have been nominated for more than three times for evictions except Avinash. All of them have escaped from evictions with their fans love and the audience relentlessly support towards them.

Netizens started predicting who will be leaving the house this weekend. According to the unofficial polls on Twitter, it is Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash are in the bottom list and they are expected to in the red zone. It is said that Amma Rajasekhar or Avinash one among these two will bid goodbye to the show. The makers have been saving Amma Rajasekhar for a long time. But, this week, it seems to be tough even for the makers to save anyone of them. As you all might aware of that Amma Rajasekhar told many times he wants to leave the house but in reality, he wants to stay in the house until finals. All the contestants will face problems because it’s part of the game. Who will love to get eliminated, none of them would feel and everyone aim to reach at least top five finalists. Amma Rajasekhar may also have a desire to top 5 but when inmates degrade his image, he might say he wants to leave the house but he even wants to compete for the winner title. Let’s wait and watch will it be Amma Rajasekhar or Monal's last days in Bigg Boss house. We surely inform you who will be getting eliminated this weekend. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.