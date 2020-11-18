Monal-Akhil Midnight Romance Spices Up Bigg Boss Telugu Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is ruling the TRPs charts, thanks to blockbuster episodes. The Telugu audience doesn’t have any clue who is Monal Gajjar before entering into Bigg Boss Telugu. Now, ask any avid fan of Bigg Boss, they will easily recognize her. Bigg Boss contestants Abhijeet and Akhil used to fight each other over Monal as they both have feelings to her. Abhijeet who understood Monal’s mindset ignored her and he made friends with Dethadi Harika. Now, Abhijeet and Harika are giving major friendship goals to their fans.

It is being said on social media that Akhil-Monal has turned the Bigg Boss house as a public park with their romance in the house. Last night, it was Akhil’s birthday and he celebrated it with the housemates. Monal who hasn’t gifted anything to him as they locked up in the house and they became friends after entering the show. But, she has kissed him that video has gone viral on all social media platforms. Looks like Akhil-Monal’s mid-night seems to have add spice in the house. Here are a few Twitter reactions: