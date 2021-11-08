Mohan Lal's Actress Excited about Tollywood Debut

Most of the people would dream of becoming actors, only a few of them will try hard to achieve their goal with hardwork.

Gorgeous beauty Mirnaa is one of the girls who is very passionate about acting or becoming a star. She left her IT job to pursue her childhood dream of becoming an established star in the film industry. She is one of the most successful actors in Tamil and Malayalam. In Malayalam she worked with Mohanlal's Big brother movie.

Guess what? Mirnaa is gearing up to make her Telugu debut, she has signed a new film with Aadi Saikumar. Sri Satya Sai Arts K.K Radha Mohan is the producer of the film and Phani-Krishna is the Director. When she was asked about her first reaction to Tollywood debut, She stated that "

I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. When the opportunity knocked at my door, how can I say 'No'.

Finally, my dreaming of acting in Telugu is fruitful. I'm really happy and glad that the makers are considering me for the role, she says.

The actress further adds, "Producer K.K Radha Mohan was impressed with my acting chops in Kalavani Mappillai and Big Brother. Later, they approached me via virtual call, that's how I'm part of this film. She also started learning Telugu to dub for her character in the film. When she was asked if learning a new language was tough, she says, Learning a language gives me hope and confidence. I believe dubbing gives life to the character on the screen. When I was working in Tamil movies, I did not know even a single word. I learnt the language and I gave my own voice to my two Tamil films. I'm even looking forward to doing the same and dubbing for my Telugu project, added the actress. "I have a few friends who are from Telugu, they will surely help me out in learning Telugu," signs off.