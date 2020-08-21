Lord Vinayaka should be categorised as a "Mass God" as he is loved by everyone in India devoid of religions. Most of the people try to celebrate his birthday, Vinayaka Chavithi, as a grand festival and many take pride in inviting people to their homes during poojas for nine nights or eleven days.

He manages to gather families, friends and everyone in a colony, society together without any class barriers during his pooja time and hence, lord finds so much love and affection, all over.

But younger generation who stay away from their families are stuck in different countries and cities. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, they cannot travel even on special occasions to visit their close relatives, friends and in some cases parents too.

As they find it very difficult to conduct pooja on their own, Mohan Babu decided to solve one problem for them. That is, they can listen to the rendition of the story of Lord Vinayaka, in his amicable baritone.

He did not read out complete Pooja Vidhanam, which they have to help for themselves but they can hear to his spotless rendition of the story and take blessings from Vinayaka. As per the legends, it is important to read the story or hear it on Vinayaka Chavithi, to avoid bad reputation upon watching Moon, on that day.