MM Keeravani to Score Music for KT Kunjumon's Gentleman 2

South India’s well-known producer KT Kunjumon who once made high-budget movies like Gentleman, Kadhalan (Premikudu) and Kadhal Desam (Prema Desam) which were massive blockbusters both in Tamil and Telugu is making a comeback to film production.

The veteran producer who is known for his unique and aggressive promotional strategies had announced to make a sequel for his superhit Gentleman under the distinguished production banner Gentleman Film International.

Kunjumon had also announced a contest on Twitter. He had asked movie buffs to guess the legendary musician who would be scoring music for his film titled Gentleman 2 with the hashtag #G2MusicDirector and said that three lucky winners would be rewarded with a gold coin each.

Today, Kunjumon announced that MM Keeravani will be the music director of Gentleman 2. He tweeted: "I proudly announce that the iconic legend of Indian cinema, MM Keeravani garu, will be the music director of my Gentleman Film International's 'Gentleman 2'. Gold coin winners will be announced."

Kunjumon who introduced S Shankar as a director with Gentleman was renowned for suggesting the director rewrite the climax of the movie based on the assassination of former Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa.

The film Gentleman, which starred Arjun Sarja and Madhoo in the lead roles, threw light on corrupt politicians and the education system in India. After 27 years, the producer will be making the sequel, but with a different team.

As of now, only MM Keeranai is confirmed for the project. Other cast and crew will be announced later.