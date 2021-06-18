Mix Of Sandalwood and Bollywood Actors In Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Film?

Prashant Neel has created a sensation in the film industry with the movie KGF Chapter 1. The movie featured Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash in a lead role and it became a blockbuster hit in all languages. Currently, Prashanth Neel is busy with the dubbing work of KGF: Chapter 2. The film has an interesting cast including Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh who will be seen in key roles. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a powerful villain in the movie.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel has confirmed his next two projects with Prabhas and Jr NTR. Both the movies will be pan India. Currently, Prashanth Neel has put the production of Salaar on hold for a while. The film unit is expected to resume the shoot of Salaar early next month (July). The Prashanth-Jr NTR movie might go on floors sometime in 2022.

Looks like Prashanth Neel has started the groundwork for the NTR film. It is being speculated on social media that Prashanth Neel is planning to rope in a few popular stars from both Bollywood and Sandalwood for NTR's film. There's no official report on who Prashanth Neel is planning to rope in for the NTR movie. The film is touted to be an action thriller with a mafia backdrop, though this is not confirmed from the makers' end.

On the career front, Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR are busy with their own projects in Sandalwood and Tollywood, respectively.